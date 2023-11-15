Government has identified €50m local funds for stalled La General Hospital project – Minister

The Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu says, the Ministry of Finance has identified funds locally to continue the stalled La General Hospital Project within the same work scope but at a reduced price of €50 million.

He said on Tuesday on the floor of Parliament when he apprised the House of events leading to the demolition, the stalling of the commencement of work and measures that the government had taken to recommence the project.

The La General Hospital was demolished in July 2020 after the hospital’s administration reported severe structural problems.

As a result, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the Hospital Redevelopment Project on August 10, 2020, but work is yet to start.

In his briefing, Mr Agyemang-Manu told the House that, at the 37th sitting of Cabinet, President Akufo-Addo directed the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Health and Finance to find alternative sources of funding to recommence the project.

He said: “Through the efforts of the three-man committee, the Minister of Finance has now identified funds locally to continue the project with the same simple work scope but a reviewed price of 50 million Euros.”

He told the House that processes were underway to ensure payment of the contractor and that work would commence in earnest soon.

“Mr Speaker, the Project consultants and the Ministry’s technical Team have met with the contractors to draw up a roadmap for the continuation of the Project once the funds are received.

“The contractor indicates that once the funds hit their accounts they will remobilise to the site within a week,” the Health Minister said.

Mr Agyemang-Manu therefore told the House that “the Project would be carried out in earnest and completed within the 24-month duration as originally envisaged.”

Commenting on his brief, some Members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament condemned the Minister for failing to provide clear timelines on the resumption of work at the Project site.

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, dismissed the Health Minister’s claim, and labelled it as “deceptive, given the track record of unmet assurances.”

In answer to the alleged charges, Mr Agyemang-Manu upheld the government, stating that his declarations were not an attempt to deceive the public.

“We don’t intend to deceive anybody, we don’t, we pulled down the building with good intentions…but I am very sure that we will work to give La the hospital that La deserves,” the sector minister said on Tuesday.

Source: GNA