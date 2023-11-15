Ghana government announces 23% base pay rise for public sector workers

Public sector workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure will from January 2024 have their basic salaries increased by 23 per cent.

This will, however, go up by two per cent to 25 per cent from July to December.

The announcement follows an agreement reached between the government and Organised Labour after Series of negotiations.

The basic monthly salary is the fixed amount of money an employee earns each month before the deductions of taxes or additional allowances.

The official statement making the announcement was jointly signed by the Employment and Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, representing the Government side, with the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Mr Benjamin Arthur.

Organised Labour’s representatives, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress and Dr Anthony Bampoe Addo, Chairman of the Forum, signed for their side.

Organised Labour had gone to the negotiations table with a demand for some 70 per cent to reflect the living conditions of the day.

The 2023 base pay was an increment of 30 per cent over the previous year’s level.

The parties also agreed to up the daily minimum wage from GH¢14. 88 to GH¢18. 15, representing about 22 per cent for next year.

Source: GNA