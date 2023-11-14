Koku Anyidoho graduates from Trinity Theological Seminary

Mr Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, the Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, has graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Ministry at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon,

He was among the 335 students that graduated at the seminary.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Mr Anyidoho said people should not be surprised seeing that as a politician, saying he was also pursuing God’s work.

“Many people did not know that Dr Kwame Nkrumah was a Theologian with degrees in the course yet he was a politician and became Ghana’s first President.

“God has called some of us within this season to be Ministers of God and I am a Theologian with degrees but many people don’t know that; my calling is to use God in nation building and I hope to give off my best,” he added.

Mr Anyidoho noted that he viewed his role as a Minister of God and Theologian as part of his commitment to nation-building, adding that his dedication to integrate kingdom principles into his approach to politics and nation-building.

Mr Mustapha Hamid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Petroleum Authority (NPA) admonished graduands to be aware of the existence of religious Pluralism as they embark on their journey of preaching the Gospel of Christ and salvation.

According to him, salvation was more about living a Christ-like life than being a Christian.

The Trinity Theological Seminary turned 80 in 2022 and had its 78th graduation ceremony on November 11, 2023.

Source: GNA