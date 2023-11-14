Court fines businessman GH¢2,400 for assaulting a pastor

The Agona Nsaba Magistrate’s Court has imposed a fine of 200 penalty units (GH¢2,400) on a 53-year-old businessman for assaulting Pastor Benjamin Kwaitu over a land dispute.

Kwamina Duncan, alias Nigeriaman, the convict, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault and was ordered by the Court to pay 200 units fine and in addition, settle the medical bills of the Pastor.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Lawson Aglago told the Court presided over by Mr Victor Kusi that the complainant, a native of Akim Oda, lived at Nsaba in the Agona East District of the Central Region, where the convict is also a native and resident.

According to the Prosecutor, some few months ago, the complainant and the convict had misunderstanding over a piece of land given to the Pastor as a gift by a family member of the convict.

The prosecutor told the court that Duncan was in disagreement with the said gift and wanted to claim ownership of it.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, around 0700hrs, the Pastor and some church members were standing at Nsaba Health Center Junction to embark on church activities when Duncan, on a motorbike, arrived at the scene and started questioning the pastor over the land in dispute.

In the process, Duncan hit the pastor’s face with a plastic bottle filled with oil which poured on him with some splashing on some of his church members.

The prosecutor said the pastor reported the matter at the police station where a medical form was issued to him to attend hospital.

The convict was charged with the offence after investigations.

Source: GNA