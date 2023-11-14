Catholic Bishops Conference calls for urgent amendment of 1992 Constitution

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) on Monday, called for the amendment of the 1992 Constitution and the nation’s legal systems, to make successive governments work for Ghanaians.

The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the President of the GCBC, said the political changes around Africa ought to be a wakeup call for “politicians to amend the 1992 constitution and legal systems in a peaceful democratic way.

He expressed disgust at “massive uncontrolled corruption,” which had thereby put the nation in economic and financial quagmire, saying “corruption is suffocating the nation”.

Mt. Rev. Gyamfi regretted that there had been no significant positive changes in the economy, since the nation became an oil producing country, saying “Ghanaians are witnesses to the accumulated wealth which those in power make in record time as soon as they enter into politics”.

He made the call at the opening session of the 2023 Annual Plenary Assembly of the GCBC, currently underway in Sunyani, on the theme “Fostering the growth of the Catholic Church in Ghana through collaborative ministry,” from November 6 to November 18.

He questioned why most of the country’s roads were in such a deplorable state, and yet “We keep going to the IMF,” and borrowing so much when the nation was rich and so endowed.

Both governments kept borrowing plunging the country into deep financial crisis, the Catholic Priest stated.

Mt. Rev. Gyamfi regretted corruption appeared to be legalised and underlined the need to re-equip the nation’s legal system to help uproot the menace which remained the bane of socio-economic development.

He challenged the Legislature to implement the findings of the Constitutional Review Committee and call the responsible government institutions to explain to why the country was in an economic mess.

“What explanations can the two political parties give to Ghanaians for the unfavourable agreements we sign on our oil, minerals, and power generation,” Mt Rev. Gyamfi questioned further, and wondered why the country remained poor, despite her abundant natural resources.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, said the government acknowledged the numerous contributions of the catholic church in the area of education, healthcare, and social welfare, which had significantly impacted the lives of many.

She indicated that in these challenging times, the values of faith, hope and charity that the Sunyani Catholic Diocese embodied was now of greater essence and inspirational to the people of the Bono Region.

Source: GNA