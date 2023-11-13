Businessman who assaulted ECG staff over meter remanded 

A businessman, who allegedly assaulted a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over meter, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Habib Shaibu, charged with causing harm, intentionally interfering with ECG’s distribution system, and stealing unspecified electricity power, pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for Shaibu prayed for bail.

The prosecution, led by Mr Paul Assibi Abarigah, General Manager in charge of prosecution, opposed the grant of bail.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah turned down the bail application saying the conduct of the accused person was too intimidating.

Shaibu is expected to appear before the court on November 17. 2023.

Mr Abariga, the prosecutor, said the complainant Frank Afako was a staff of ECG Revenue Protection Unit, whilst the accused person, Habibi Shaibu, was a businessman residing at Agyringano.

The prosecution told the court that Shaibu owned a mobile phone shop at Ashalley Botwe, Accra.

It said on January 4, 2023, the complainant and his team visited the accused person’s shop and inspected his ECG meter.

After inspection, the team detected that the accused person had allegedly used 2.5 cable to tap power before the ECG installed prepaid meter in his shop.

The prosecution said the complainant then disconnected the power and issued summons for the accused person to report at ECG office at Legon, but the accused failed to do so.

It said on April 4, 2023, the complainant and his team revisited the accused person’s shop and realised that he had removed the installed ECG prepaid meter and had installed ECG postpaid meter.

The prosecution said when Shaibu was asked the whereabout of the prepaid meter that had been removed, he could not answer.

It said the leader of the team ordered the complainant to disconnect the power and remove the postpaid meter.

When the complainant removed the meter and went outside the shop, the accused person became furious and assaulted him physically, with blood oozing from the complainant’s mouth.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant was rushed to Ogbojo Poly Clinic for treatment, but later referred to the Tema General Hospital.

The prosecution said the matter was referred to the ECG investigation unit and a police medical form was issued to the complainant.

The complainant returned the medical form and same was endorsed by a medical officer from the Tema General Hospital.

During investigation, the police visited the scene (accused person’s shop) and it was discovered that the accused person had reconnected ECG power directly and using same for business.

The accused person was invited to assist investigation.

The prosecution said on August 30, 2023, the accused person reported himself and investigation caution statement was obtained from him.

Source: GNA