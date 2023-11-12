Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena dies of heart attack 

Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena has passed on after battling a heart attack during the Albanian first tier national football super league game between Egnatia and Partizani at the Hasan Zyla Stadium.

The Ghanaian collapsed on the field unconscious in the 24th minute of the game after which he was sent to the Kavaja hospital.

This is not the first time the 28-year-old had faced issues of heart attack.

In October 2019, doctors advised the forward to retire from football after battling series of heart attacks.

He was again diagnosed with a similar health issue in January 2020 while at Spanish side, Levante where he had a surgery.

The former FC Zurich man made his international debut for the senior national team, Black Stars during the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

In that game, he registered his name on the scoresheet twice to announce his presence as one of the leading strikers Ghana could count on going into the 2017 AFCON.

