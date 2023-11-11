President nominates three judges to Supreme Court

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three persons for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The nominees include Mr Justice Henry Anthony Coffie, Mr Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Mr Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, all Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, presiding over the House, Friday, announced the nominations.

The nominations were made by the President in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, subject to the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultations with the Council of State.

The President in his letter to Parliament noted that over the course of the last few months, in February, May and June, respectively, three vacancies had been created at the Supreme Court bench, which now by Convention, having regard to its jurisdiction comprises the Chief Justice and 15 other Justices of the Court.

He said these vacancies had occurred because of the mandatory retirements of Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher on 3rd February 2023, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on 24th May 2023 and Justice Jones Dotse on 8th June 2023.

He noted that there were now 13 Justices of the Court including the new Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The President in accordance with Article 144(2) of the Constitution was therefore, seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Mr Osei-Owusu referred the nominees to the Appointment Committee of Parliament for vetting and report to the House.

Source: GNA