UMB appoints Sakyi-Hyde as Acting CEO

The Board of the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has appointed Samuel Sakyi-Hyde as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank.

He is expected to continue to drive the growth strategy of the Bank, as the process of executive succession is secured, within regulatory and statutory guidelines.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to GNA by Kofi Sarfo Akyea, Representative of the Corporate Communications Department, said Mr Sakyi-Hyde is a leading Ghanaian banker with almost three decades of experience.

His career track includes periods at UniCredit Ghana Limited where he served as the Chief Executive Officer.

He has since 2019 served as General Manager, Consumer Banking at UMB, where he is recognized and acclaimed for bringing the Consumer Banking Division of the Bank into the black for the first time in a decade.

Mr. George Smith Graham, the Board Chairman at UMB, said: “Sakyi-Hyde comes to the role as part of the succession protocol being deployed, as Nana Dwemoh Benneh proceeds to retire from the Bank. It is a testament to the robust governance framework we have in place and it is anticipated that the growth strategy and trajectory we have in place will continue seamlessly.”

Mr Sakyi-Hyde said: “I am humbled by the appointment and look forward to contributing to the Bank’s 50-year heritage of positive impact in this market. Our brand is strong and the fundamentals of our business are healthy.”

He pledged to continue to vigorously pursue the Bank’s growth strategy of achieving dominance in SME and prioritise a digital-led offering.

“Overall, I am glad to lead a team that has been committed to delivering a uniquely Ghanaian perspective to world-class banking, since 1972,” he added.

Source: GNA