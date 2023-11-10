Court grants businessman GH¢300,000 bail for allegedly stealing vehicle  

Daniel Opoku, 39, a businessman, has been charged in an Accra circuit court with stealing a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon vehicle.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah. has granted Opoku bail in the sum GH¢300,000.00 with two sureties.

The matter has been adjourned to December 13.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Ahiabor told the court that the complainant, Eli Akakpo, is a car dealer at East Legon, Accra.

On December, Opoku brought his Mercedes Benz G- wagon sport utility vehicle with chassis number WDCYC7DF4HX2 and valued at $120,000 to Akakpo’s garage to be sold.

On December 15, 2022, a buyer, Hasfor Mac Anthony, deposited an amount of GH¢300,000.00 with Akakpo as part payment and made full payment on December 20, 2022, for the vehicle on the same day.

The prosecution said, on December 9, 2022, during an operation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to confiscate vehicles stolen from Europe and America, Opoku’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon impounded.

The vehicle was marked by international security authorities as a stolen vehicle that had been shipped illegally to Ghana.

Akakpo then informed Opoku about the development and asked him to produce the document as requested by the EOCO, but he failed to do so.

A report made to the police and Opoku’s was arrested.

Opoku told the police that he was not aware that the vehicle was stolen but was not able to produce documents covering it.

However, police investigation indicated that Opoku knew the vehicle was stolen and that there was no way it could be registered.

