All you need to know about Nick Ball, Isaac Dobgoe’s next opponent

Ghanaian boxer Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe is about to face one of his toughest opponents thus far as the bout against British boxer Nick Ball draws near.

Dogboe (24-3, 15KOs), who is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion would fight Nick Ball at the Manchester Arena, United Kingdom, on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The upcoming bout is a WBC featherweight eliminator, with the winner likely to face reigning champion Rey Vargas from Mexico.

Profile of Nick Ball

Nick Ball is gradually taking the featherweight division by storm, and his undefeated record speaks a lot about his qualities as one of the brightest boxing prospects.

The 26-year-old boxer from Liverpool holds an impressive record of 18 wins from 18 bouts, with 11 wins coming by way of knockout.

Trained by highly experienced coach Paul Stevenson in the Everton Red Triangle Gym, Nick Ball has steadily improved as a destructive power puncher, coupled with his excellent combinations.

Nick Ball’s destructive nature was evident in his last bout against Ludumo Lamati, where he handed the latter a ferocious knockout, collapsed in his corner, and was taken to the hospital.

Nick Ball’s last five bouts have all come by way of knockout, as the boxing prodigy has left opponents flat on the canvas, and Dogboe would certainly be wary of threats.

Dogboe himself was undefeated in his first 20 bouts and has faced some top opponents in the featherweight division, something Nick Ball is yet to face considering the calibre of his previous opponents.

It must be noted that Nick Ball has had all 18 fights on British soil, unlike Dogboe, who has fought in Switzerland, Northern Ireland, the US, Ghana, and New Zealand.

