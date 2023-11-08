CHRAJ finds acts contrary to principles of corporate governance and abuse of office in Adom Otchere case

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in its summary of findings in the investigation of the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom Otchere, has found among other things breaches of the Procurement Act, Act, 2003(Act 663) as amended.

It also found that the Chairman’s conduct amounts to abuse of office.

Below are the summary of the key findings of CHRAJ and the full report.

The Respondent did not state on the 7 January 2022 edition of the “Good Evening Ghana” programme on Metro TV that he used public funds to procure Christmas inspirations. The Respondent did not state that he invited two (2) vendors to submit quotations. The Respondent did not invite suppliers to submit quotations. The Respondent did not receive quotations amounting to GH¢118,000.00. The Respondemt partly interfered in the procurement of Christmas inspirations by the GACL in 2021 by making demands for Invoices. The interference by the Respondent in the procurement of Christmas inspirations by the Management of GACL in 2021 amounted to abuse of office. The Respondent communicated in the media on matters relating to the procurement of the Christmas inspirations by the GACL. The interference of the Respondent in the procurement of Christmas trees by the GACL and communications by him were contrary to the principles of corporate governance. The GACL has over the years from 2018 to date been renting Christmas inspirations without recourse to the Procurement Act, 2003(Act 663) as amended. The Christmas inspirations for 2021 were valued at GH¢128,000.00 and not GH¢118,000 as alleged by the Respondent. The transaction was split into two (2) contrary to the provisions of Act 663 as amended.

See the full report below.