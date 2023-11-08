Chief, three others remanded in murder case

Four suspects, who were arrested in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man, John Coffie alias Africa, at Mile 4 in the Aowin Municipality have been remanded into police custody.

This was when they made their first appearance before the Enchi District Magistrate court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer.

The four, charged with conspiracy to commit crime, murder, abatement of crime and hindrance of inquest are; Jamilah Issaka, 24, Abigail Avoryi, 28, apprentice hairdressers, Tay William, 31, illegal miner and Nana Asamoah Korkorle, 56, a farmer and chief of Mile 4.

Their pleas were not taken and the case has been adjourned to Thursday November 9, 2023.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court that, the Enchi Police Command had a tip-off that someone had been murdered at Mile 4.

He said based on the information, the police went to the scene but the deceased was not found, and the team proceeded to the house of Jamilah, girlfriend of the deceased, where the crime was allegedly committed.

Detective Inspector Agyare said on the road to Jamilah’s house, the police found a pair of slippers, which belong to the deceased, signs of a struggle at Jamilah’s house and some money in the form of coins at her compound.

The prosecutor said spot investigations conducted by the police revealed that on October 9, 2023, at about 2000 hours, the deceased visited his girlfriend (Jemilah) in her house at Mile 4 and met Tay who also claimed to be the fiancé of Jamilah.

According to Detective Inspector Agyare, the two had a scuffle and Jamilah realized Coffie was motionless and therefore called Abigail for assistance.

The two then carried the deceased to the roadside and later agreed to send him to the Enchi government hospital.

He said the police extended its investigations further to the facility and records available indicated that the deceased was already dead-on arrival.

The body was examined but there was no sign of foul play and was later conveyed to the Enchi government hospital morgue for preservation on October 10, 2023.

Detective Inspector Agyare said Nana Asamoah Korkorle moved the body from the Enchi government hospital morgue to the Agyapa funeral home, a private morgue at Agyakaa on the Enchi Asankragwa road without the knowledge of the police.

He said a team of investigators visited the facility during which the body of Coffie was seen lying in a supine position on a concrete platform with indications that the body was tempered with formalin, (a Chemical used to preserve dead bodies).

The prosecutor said all the suspects were arrested and provisionally charged with the offences.

Source: GNA