So far from the NPP primaries: Contest between Bawumia and Agyapong

NPP Presidential primary elections generally peaceful

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential primary has been generally peaceful across the country.

Reports from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) correspondents monitoring the election in all 275 constituencies across the country indicate that voting ended at 1400 hours and vote counting were underway in most constituencies.

The four aspirants participating in Presidential primary election include Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.

203,000 delegates, mainly executives of the Party at the local and national levels, participated in the poll for a presidential candidate to lead the NPP in the Election 2024.

The Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr Siriboe Quarcoo, said the process had been without hitches and that the regional results would be collated at the EC Head office, with the final results expected to be declared at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bawumia wins Cape Coast South, Ken wins North

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary in Cape Coast South with 307 of the 574 total votes cast.

His closest contender, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, came second with 262 votes.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Francis Addai-Nimo could manage only a vote each.

There were three rejected ballots.

In Cape Coast North, however, Mr Agyapong gave Dr Bawumia and the two other contenders a “showdown” with 318 votes out of 588 votes cast.

The Vice President polled 268 votes, leaving Dr Akoto and Mr Addai-Nimo with two and zero votes, respectively.

There were no rejected ballots.

The voting processes in both constituencies were generally calm and peaceful under strict police security with well-behaved delegates.

Voting closed at exactly 1400 hours as directed ahead of the polls.

As of 1436 hours, counting had ended without any incident.

Mr Alfred Thompson, a member of Bawumia’s Campaign Team, and Mr Kenneth Quansah, Central Regional Youth Organiser and Deputy Regional Coordinator for Ken’s Campaign Team, were both satisfied with the process.

Only Bawumia and Agyapong had polling agents in Navrongo, Chiana-Paga

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, both presidential candidates in the New Patriotic Party’s primary, are the only candidates with polling agents in the election at Navrongo Central and Chiana-Paga constituencies of the Upper East Region.

While Dr Bawumia and Mr Agyapong each had two polling agents in the Navrongo Central Constituency, their contenders, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Francis Addai Nimoh had none.

The situation was not different at the Chiana-Paga constituency in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

Despite the absence of their polling agents, the election process had gone on smoothly with heavy police presence.

About 660 out of the total of 686 delegates had voted in the Navrongo Central constituency as at 1230 hours.

Madam Tangoba Abayage, the immediate past Upper East Regional Minister, who visited the polling centre to observe the process, said both the EC and delegates had conducted themselves very well.

“I am happy with the process so far,” she said.

Some NPP parliamentary aspirants, who visited the centre, expressed their pleasure at the incident-free process.

Alhaj Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, one of the aspirants, told the GNA that there was 100 per cent voter-turnout and confident of the process.

Mr Perry Adamba, another parliamentary aspirants called on delegates to continue to remain calm during the counting process, and rally around the elected person to win the ultimate election in 2024.

I am disappointed in my constituents – Tina Mensah

The Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe constituency, Madam Tina Mensah, says she is disappointed in her constituents for not voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.

After the declaration of results, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong emerged the winner with a total of 672 votes.

His main contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled a total of 434. votes.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto managed two votes while Dr Francis Addai-Nimo had no vote.

Madam Mensah said she felt let down by the constituents, but hopeful Dr Bawumia would emerge as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kennedy Agyapong wins at Mfantseman Constituency

Voting ended peacefully in the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region with Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, polling 551 votes to beat Vice President Dr Bawumia, who obtained 540.

Dr Afriyie Akoto got five votes, with Mr Addai Nimo obtaining seven out of the total valid votes of 1,104, and one rejected ballot.

The result was declared by Mr Owusu Ansah, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission.

Supporters of Mr Agyapong expressed gratitude to the party delegates for believing in their mission.

They urged all members to remain peaceful and accept the national result in good faith as they were all one.

Three Tongu constituencies endorse Kennedy Agyapong

The Central, North, and South Tongu constituencies of the Volta Region have endorsed Mr Kennedy Agyapong ahead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended presidential primary.

Per the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Agyapong polled 1,131 votes against 901 votes by Dr Bawumia.

At South Tongu, Mr Agyapong had 427 votes, Dr Bawumia 355, Dr Afriyie Akoto, five, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, 11 votes.

In the Central Tongu Constituency, out of the total 547 votes cast, Mr Agyapong had 271 as against 266 for Dr Bawumia, four for Dr Afriyie Akoto, and two for Mr Addai-Nimoh.

At North Tongu, Mr Agyapong had 433 votes whilst Dr Bawumia had 280, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Mr Addai-Nimoh had nine and five votes, respectively.

There were signs of surprise on the faces of some supporters of Dr Bawumia after the certified results were declared at the Sogakope GP Primary School Park.

Mr Batonb S. Braimah, the South Tongu District Electoral Officer, in an interview with the GNA, said the exercise was peaceful.

