African teams choose Morocco to host their matches in World Cup qualifiers

Seven African teams have chosen Moroccan stadiums to host their matches this November, as part of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said that this comes within the framework of activating the terms of the partnership and cooperation agreements linking the FRMF to several African football federations.

Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Somalia and Sao Tome have all chosen to play their home games in Morocco between November 15 and 21, 2023.

Selected stadiums include the Grand Stade in Agadir, Grand Stade Marrakech and Stade Municipal in Berkane, among others.

Source: GNA