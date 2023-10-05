Nations must uphold values of Commonwealth Charter – Akufo-Addo 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Commonwealth member states to strive to uphold the values and principles enshrined under the Charter.

The values and principles were fundamental to building an inclusive, democratic, just and prosperous societies for all, he said.

The Charter projects the values of good governance, rule of law, protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as promotion of international peace and security, and protection of the environment.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing the opening session of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, in Accra, said the challenges facing mankind today called for the nations to unite in advancing the cause of humanity.

They should translate the principles underpinning the Charter into tangible outcomes to guarantee human security, peace and stability.

“Indeed, the challenges we face today in our democratic journey do not just put to test our commitment to the principles of the Commonwealth Charter, but also call into question effective application of these principles in responding to the needs and aspirations of the people,” he noted.

The President decried the upsurge in terrorism, violent attacks and subversion of democracy and constitutional rule in sub-Saharan Africa.

Those developments remained a threat to the very existence of humanity, building a prosperous society and entrenching democratic rule, he bemoaned.

He asked the Commonwealth to be supportive of the regional blocs, especially the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in addressing the mishaps.

“Combating terrorists requires a coordinated effort by all nations and stakeholders.”

Without good governance, stability and the rule of law, it would be difficult to make any meaningful progress to improve the lives of the people, the President said.

He drew attention to the fact that the legitimacy of democracy lay in its capacity to produce tangible development outcomes.

These include good healthcare, quality education, affordable housing and creating opportunities for the people to harness their potential.

President Akufo-Addo entreated Commonwealth nations to endeavour to strengthen environmental legislations to protect the ecology and biodiversity.

They ought to also advance educational programmes to create awareness and enhance behavioural changes on issues relating to the environment.

Mr. Ian Liddel-Grainger, a Member of Parliament (MP) of the United Kingdom House of Commons, and Chairperson of the Executive-Committee, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), advised the nations to work assiduously in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

