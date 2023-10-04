Andre Ayew, Rahman dropped as Partey leads Black Stars in pre-World Cup friendlies 

Chris Hughton, head coach of the Black Stars has named his final 23-man squad who will represent Ghana in this month’s international friendlies against Mexico and USA respectively.

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman and Baba Iddrisu have been dropped from the squad, whiles Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey also make a return to the team.

The friendly games would get the team prepared ahead FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America stadium on October 14 before taking on the United States of America on October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.

The players were, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, A.Fatawu Hamid, Gideon Mensah and Abdul Samed-Salis.

The rest were Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil.

Source: GNA