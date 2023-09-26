Scraps and Used Oil Dealers Association hands over three-unit classroom block

A three-unit classroom for Saint James Anglican Primary and Junior High School at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality has been commissioned.

The project was initiated and funded by the Joint Scraps and Use Oil Dealers Association (JOSCRADA) in Bogoso and Prestea at a total cost of GH¢280,000.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly also furnished each classroom with tables and chairs for the pupils and their teachers.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Divisional Chief of Kokoase Bogoso and Chairman of JOSCRADA, Osabirima Akwasi Somprey II, explained that the group buys scraps such as waste lorry tyres, metals, and used oil, among others from Future Global Resources (FGR) Bogoso Prestea Mine.

He said initially they were four different companies competing among themselves for scraps but the community affairs department of FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine encouraged them to team up and work together so they earned more profit.

Osabirima Sompreh II said JOSCRADA was therefore formed in 2020 with a commitment to contribute towards the development of FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine primary stakeholder communities.

Based on the vision, the association decided to create a self-regulatory funding structure and to contribute 20 per cent of every profit they made into it, he explained.

The chairman recalled “The association agreed to work on the Methodist nursery classroom block, but upon seeing the deplorable state of the Saint James Anglican kindergarten block, we decided to put that on hold and commenced work immediately on that one as it was a death trap.”

Osabirima Sompreh II said the association has identified several projects within its host communities and would address them one after the other.

Mr Robert Gyamfi, Head of Stakeholder Communications and Community Engagement, thanked the Association for pulling resources together to put up the magnificent edifice to provide a more comfortable and conducive environment to improve upon teaching and learning.

Mr Sebastian Atrema Diaw, Municipal Director of Education, appealed to management of the school to ensure good maintenance culture to sustain the life span of the structure for the benefit of future generation.

“We have an infrastructure deficit in our Municipality. At Saint James Anglican Primary their roof is almost off. We are appealing to individuals, philanthropists and organizations to assist us,” he added.

Mr Ebenezer Sukum Williams, Headmaster of Saint James Anglican Primary and Junior High School, praised JOSCRADA for the support, said with the new classroom block his teachers would give of their best.

Through voluntary offering, about GH¢2,500 was raised at the ceremony and the same was donated to authorities of school to purchase learning materials for the nursery class.

Source: GNA