Kenyan lecturer Peter Waweru Kamaku to officiate Ghana vs. Central African Republic 

Peter Waweru Kamaru will be the centre referee when Ghana host Central African Republic in the last Group E encounter of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifier in September.

The 39-year-old, holds a Doctorate degree in Pure Mathematics and works as University lecturer in Nairobi, Kenya.

Waweru began officiating football games in Kenya’s lower levels in 2011, before joining the Kenyan Premier League and becoming a FIFA referee in 2017.

He has officiated in numerous international competitions, including the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil, the AFCON U-20 in Egypt, and the 2021 CHAN, where he refereed the final match.

Waweru has also had the privilege of managing various FIFA World Cup qualifying games, Confederation Cup games, and CAF Champions League games.

Currently, the Director of Sports at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi, Kenya.

He would be assisted by compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (Assistant I), Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe (Assistant II) while Omar Abdulkadir Artan from Somalia works as Fourth Official.

In addition, Sanusi Mohammed of Nigeria has been appointed the match commissioner, while Fatou Gaye of Senegal has been named the referee assessor.

Frederick Acheampong and Dr. Christiana Baah of Ghana would serve as the medical officer and pre-match ceremony coordinator.

Source: GNA