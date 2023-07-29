National Premix Fuel Secretariat commences premix loading ahead of fishing 

The National Premix Fuel Secretariat has started loading and distributing fuel to the various landing beaches in preparation for the restoration of normal fishing activities after the end of the closed season on July 31, 2023.

Fishing activities have been put on hold following the imposition of the 2023 closed fishing season by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency indicated that before the commencement of the closed season, some fishermen complained about the unavailability of premix fuel to power their outboard motors for their fishing expeditions.

That situation, they said, posed additional costs on their operations as they had to rely on commercial fuel.

To curtail this, the National Premix Fuel Secretariat stated that the loading and distribution of the subsidised fuel commenced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

This was in a letter dated July 24, 2023, issued and signed by Nana Abrokwa Asare, the Administrator of the Secretariat, to all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District chief executives.

The letter added that “This measure has been put in place to ensure that there is an adequate supply of fuel to meet the anticipated high demands by our fishermen once normal fishing activities resume on August 1, 2023.”

It added that the Secretariat recognised the importance of the closed season to allow for the rejuvenation of fish stocks and the preservation of aquatic ecosystems, and its significant impact on the livelihood of the fishing communities.

It was noted that, in view of that, it was of the utmost importance that they prepare well in advance to cater for the increases in fuel requirements once fishing activities resume.

It stated that to ensure a smooth process and safeguard the availability of premix fuel for the designated time, the Secretariat has issued a directive that the fuel supplied to the landing beaches must not be sold during the closed season.

“Instead, it must be kept securely stored until the closed season is officially over on August 1, 2023. This directive is non-negotiable and applies to all landing beaches,” it indicated.

According to the letter, monitoring mechanisms would be put in place to ensure compliance with the directive, stressing that any violations would be met with the appropriate consequence, as charged by the MMDCEs to strictly enforce the directive and communicate it to all stakeholders involved in the fuel distribution process.

The Secretariat urged that any defective fuel tanks or storage facilities identified at the landing beaches under their supervision be reported promptly to ensure safe and secure storage of the premix fuel.

Source: GNA