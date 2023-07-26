Anyidoho hails Akufo-Addo for redeveloping Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park 

Mr Koku Anyidoho, the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute has expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for redeveloping the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Mr Anyidoho after touring the park said, “in fact I am really impressed.”

“After 25 years of existence of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the facility had not seen any meaningful facelift, at which point the fountains, which are major attractions, were not functioning well thus affecting visitations.

Moreover, the roof of the museum leaked each time it rained making it difficult to conduct visitors around. The situation was not different at the VIP lounge, where most VIP guests of the State signed the visitor’s books after their tour.

Additionally, the main corridor to the washrooms and some parks of the washrooms were in a deplorable state.

Mr Anyidoho in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that when he was championing the reconstruction of the Asomdwe Park, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum was not something to write home about, adding that “one of the energy I got for the reconstruction of the Asomdwe Park was that I was seeing the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum just deteriorate.”

He said it was a good start in terms of honoring and remembering our heroes, saying there was a lot that had been done and a lot could also be done.

“I have been here for an hour and after touring the place, I can say that we can all remember Dr Kwame Nkrumah in this exciting manner,” he added.

Talking about the maintenance of the facility, Mr Anyidoho appealed to the public to make good use of the Park and maintain it for the next generation “to come and see the legacies, achievements and the life of the first President of Ghana.”

He congratulated President Akufo-Addo and his administration for the redevelopment of the park, saying that it would not only honor Dr Kwame Nkrumah but would also promote domestic tourism.

“Look at the reconstruction of the Atta Mills Presidential Library at Cape Coast and now the new Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, this will be one of the legacies of the current government in protecting the legacies of former presidents,” he added.

Source: GNA