Husband of Cecilia Dapaah is Principal Architect at Daniel Osei-Kufour, Sohne and Partners

When news of the money heist in the house of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah, involving millions of US dollars, several hundred thousand euros and cedis broke, the charge sheet contained items belonging to the husband, Daniel Osei Kufour that were also stolen.

The charge sheet recorded six sets of men suit valued at $3,000.00 – the property of Daniel Osei Kufour that have been stolen by the suspects now facing charges in court.

The Minister yesterday resigned from her position. She has also disputed the figures on the charge sheet, but hasn’t provided any different figures yet.

The couple have a daughter.

But who is Daniel Osei Kufour?

Mr Kufour is an accomplished architect of more than 50 years. He is a Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Architects.

According to his LinkedIn profile, in 1964 he entered the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study architecture. Three years later, he graduated with a BSc in Architecture. That same year, 1967, he continued his graduate studies at the KNUST and obtained an MSc in Architecture in 1969 – some 56 years ago.

Now in his 70s, together with a friend, they started the architectural and consulting firm, Daniel Osei-Kufour, Sohne and Partners in 1978. The firm is one of the notable architectural entities in the country. They’ve worked on religious buildings, health projects and Embassy buildings around the country.

Among some of the notable projects the firm has worked on include the Silver Star building at the Airport City in Accra, the College of Physicians and Surgeons. The Chinese Embassy, new Chancellery Block in Accra, the Russian Embassy in Accra, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and they did some work on the Danish Embassy in Accra.

The firm among others, also did the sketch design, working drawings and supervision of the GCB Headquarters, High Street, Accra, according to information on the firm’s website.

