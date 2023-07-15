Bill of indictment served on Safina in murder case; accomplice discharged

Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a technical officer, who was standing trial for his alleged role in the murder of a Canadian at Ashalley Botwe School Junction, has been discharged.

Arku was discharged following Attorney General ‘s recommendation in the murder case against him and Safina Mohammed Adzizatu, a student and a former girlfriend of the deceased.

At an Adentan District Court, prosecution prayed the court to discharge the second accused person, Arku.

Prosecution said the state has served Safina with the Bill of Indictment.

The matter was therefore adjourned to July 31, 2023, for the committal proceeding to commence.

Safina after the committal proceedings, would stand trial at an Accra High Court.

Safina and Arku were initially held on charges of conspiracy and murder of Frank Kofi Osei.

The District Court preserved their pleas.

Frank, a Ghanaian resident in Canada was allegedly murdered in cold blood at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in July 2022 when he visited Safina, his girlfriend.

The case of the prosecution was that on Sunday July 24, 2022, Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina, his finance who lived at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, to spend the night.

During the night, Safina and other accomplices yet to be arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by Safina and her accomplices while the body was in the room for 24 hours.

Prosecution said Safina and her accomplices dragged Osei body from the floor of the storey building, on the staircase and dumped it at the gate of the house, where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

Safina allegedly called a policeman claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

When the Police went to the scene, they found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

Safina was nabbed at Ashaley Botwe.

Source: GNA