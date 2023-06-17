Dogetti, SHIB, and DOGE rush who will be cryptos next top dog

Meme coins have plunged into the crypto space with double excitement this time. Their powers and features have incredibly taken a flash and are all set to create a volcanic eruption in the crypto space. With reverberating sparks of heat, they’re down for a battle with the existing cryptos ready to empower them and take over the investor’s eyes.

Meme coins have always been the queens of the chess playboard with their enormous energy to aid and push through their trends compelling investors to buy them. Investors are inquisitive about meme coins because of their generosity in leasing rewards. They just don’t turn their surroundings amusing but turn your pennies into golden eggs. Some investors apprehend that meme coins exist aimlessly only to make fun of crypto’s existence. But little do they know that meme coins like Shiba Inu have inspired billionaires like Elon Musk.

The well-versed Tesla company’s CEO Elon Musk has astounded the crypto investors by promoting Shiba Inu. The aftermath of this incident leads to Shiba Inu shooting stars sparkling bright in the sky. The trends of meme tokens in general also seemed to flare significantly and investors acclaimed huge profits.

Here are some of the most trending meme coins that can hatch golden eggs into your crypto portfolio:

Dogetti

Dogetti is influencing the other coins to be resilient and tough while the investors are flocking to these tokens. It creates a sense of togetherness among its community of users by embedding seeds of trust within the network. They work towards sharing one common desire: that is to fill everybody’s plates with handsome profits.

The atmosphere of Dogetti token is delightful thus inviting customers will a warm breeze. The token offers its customers 2% of what they have transacted ensuring that the piece of the cake is distributed evenly among the investors. This distributing protocol by the platform lights up an investor’s faith adding excess wag to their tails.

Dogetti’s commitment to diversifying its loyal family members and entrusting them with valuable tokens is appreciable. Moreover, the token allocates 2% of its revenue to charity contributing to a constructive and impactful cause. Its tight-knitted pack of customers acknowledges Dogetti’s value and its faith in charity. The coin proves its real worth by giving charity a significant place and winning the hearts of its family.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has survived the heaviest of groundbreaking tornadoes but has never shaken an inch. The spectacular meme coin has all the public attention thanks to its endorser, Elon Musk a well-known entrepreneur. This scenario sparked a huge storm in the crypto industry with SHIB’S demand flocking tremendously. The coin holds the same importance in the heart of loyal investors with its sharp targeted performance.

The proof-of-stake consensus mechanism is uniquely exhibited on the platform similar to the Dogetti platform. It is known to be the rival of Dogecoin because it follows the footsteps of DOGE tokens immaculately. The success and outgrowth of Shiba Inu from its confined space were due to its fiercely overwhelmed investors. The community of its loyal investors sparked unprecedented profits with its positive momentum.

It seems to be displacing the trends of the top 20 most globally trending tokens with a trading volume hitting over $160 million. This excites the investors as they believe that the dog is alive and kicking furiously.

Doge Rush

Doge Rush (DR) is another meme coin that has taken some baby steps into the meme universe with great excitement and courage. These tokens will unlock a unique ecosystem supporting meme coins with a play-to-earn base. Flapping its wings in the presale phase, the coins are stealing the investors by encouraging them to give it a shot. Users can play and get addicted by playing simple games that empower meme ability.

It is apparent that the concept of earning induces customers in the network but what defines its actual meaning is its security features. The Doge Rusk intuits a proof-of-work stream and the game time will be used to mine coins and reward the users.