Ghana police shoots five persons, recovers four weapons in anti robbery operation

Five suspects have been shot by the police during an anti-robbery and anti-land guard operation conducted at Bortianor, Accra on Thursday.

The police also retrieved four weapons from the scene of the operation.

“On June 8th, 2023, the police conducted an operation targeting criminal elements involved in robbery and land guard activities. These individuals had been terrorising residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities,” a statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said.

It said upon spotting the approaching police team, the suspects opened fire from their hideout, prompting the police to return fire.

The statement said as a result, five of the suspects were injured and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The remaining suspects fled the scene and at large.

It said exhibits retrieved from the crime scene included one AK47 Assault rifle, 10 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one pump action gun with nine rounds of BB cartridges, two pistols with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one unregistered Toyota Tacoma pickup, four motorbikes, three of which were unregistered, a knife and a pepper spray.

The statement said the police were actively pursuing the remaining suspects, some of whom were believed to have sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.

It appealed to the public, especially residents of the Bortianor community, to promptly report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical treatment.

“Your cooperation will assist the police in taking immediate action,”the statement said.

Source: GNA