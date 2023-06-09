Show utmost respect for the laws of the land – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo has asked officers and men of the Ghana Prisons Service to strive to uphold professional standards, showing utmost respect for the laws of the land.

They should be diligent in the discharge of their duties and adhere to the virtues of the criminal justice system, he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing a graduation ceremony for 450 officer cadets of the Service, in Accra.

The graduation officers comprised 274 males and 176 females.

The President reminded the officers of the critical role they played in the security architectural system of the country.

Consequently, they should be prepared to serve in all the security establishments whenever their services were needed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said it was expected of them “to act with integrity and compassion in every situation”.

The Government, he said, had upped measures to improve the welfare, manpower and infrastructural needs of the Service.

This is to cushion it for effective work, especially in the area of executing rehabilitation programmes for the prison inmates.

The President emphasised that the authorities had also injected the requisite resources to enhance the reformation and healthcare needs of the inmates, as well as their integration into the society after serving their sentences.

He lauded the Ghana Prisons Service Training School for living up to expectation – nurturing high-calibre officers who were ready to serve the society.

Source: GNA