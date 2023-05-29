Thai man inserts magnets in fingertips to cheat in illegal gambling

A Thai man, reportedly, implanted magnets into his fingertips 40 years ago. Doctor Wat Lun of Thailand’s Wiwat X-ray Clinic noted he did so to cheat in an illegal Hi-Lo dice game. The man sought medical assistance to have magnets removed from his fingers due to concerns that they would set off airport security alarms during an upcoming flight.

The doctor’s story

Photos of the man’s fingers after the surgical procedure, shared by Doctor Lun on social media, have gone viral in Thailand and around the world. The good doctor has shared this bizarre case with his online followers. The doctor stated that the patient had implanted magnets into his fingers 40 years ago to cheat at a game called Hi-Lo. The doctor acknowledged that his followers may find the story hard to believe.

According to the doctor, the man requested to have his magnets removed because he was concerned they would trigger airport security prior to his flight.

Two firmly rooted magnets were indeed found by the doctor after cutting open his patient’s fingers. They can be seen on a piece of gauze in the photo taken after the procedure.

This somewhat known method of cheating involves embedded magnets in the fingertips and hidden magnets in the dice. The magnets work together to turn the dice, giving the cheater an unfair advantage.

The Internet’s reaction

The man’s cheating tactics garnered mixed reactions from social media users, with some condemning his actions while others commended his extreme measures to attain wealth. Several individuals voiced their discontent with the government’s handling of gambling legislation in the county. Gamblers are facing limited options for practicing their favorite pastime due to the lack of legislated gambling venues, according to general opinion. Thai online casinos have become a popular choice for many due to the lack of options available in the country. Several neighboring countries have stepped in to provide personalized and translated websites, as well as land-based venues, to meet the demand that the Thai government refuses to acknowledge. The post was shared by 3000 people, with the majority expressing dissatisfaction with the situation and context that led to it. The opinions varied between praise and criticism towards the eccentric cheater.

It’s a common way to cheat at Hi-Lo

The game of Hi-Lo, also called sic-bo in most Asian nations, is a dice game. Players place bets on the outcome of a three-dice roll, predicting whether the resulting combination will yield a high or low score. A low score is recorded if the sum of the dice is below 11. A high score is achieved if the sum of the dice equals a number ranging from 11 to 18.

Instances of individuals using magnets implanted in their fingertips to cheat at games such as Hi-Lo and Sic Bo have been reported in the past. Players have been found to manipulate the outcome of dice rolls by implanting small magnets under the skin of their fingers, typically in their fingertips. By using magnets, the player can manipulate the dice and influence the result of the roll, potentially improving their odds of winning. Specialized dice made of non-magnetic materials or metal detectors installed to detect foreign objects on players’ bodies are being used by professional casinos to prevent this sort of cheating practice.

Cheating at an illegal game

Illicit casinos throughout Thailand are known for hosting the popular game Hi-Lo, despite its illegal status. Gambling activities in Thailand are reportedly on the rise, despite government efforts to curb the practice. Individuals who engage in the game during a police raid face a penalty of up to a 5,000 baht fine and imprisonment for up to three years.

This scenario is not a new development, regrettably. Thailand has had a long-standing hostility towards all forms of gambling since the 1930s. Thailand maintains strict anti-gambling laws in contrast to its neighbors Cambodia. Large Cambodian casino towns have been built at the border to boost the economy via Thai tourists. Thailand’s 1935 Gambling Act prohibits all forms of cash betting except for the national lottery and government-approved horse racing at racetracks.

Thai citizens are currently forced to travel to countries like Cambodia to participate in legal gambling or resort to offshore online casinos, which lack a personalized gaming experience and do not contribute revenue to Thailand. The Thai government may be neglecting important variables that could improve the safety, happiness, and economic growth of its populace.

Conclusion

Dr. Wat Lun’s story highlights a symptom of Thailand’s malfunctioning gambling legislation. The ban on a popular national pastime appears to endanger citizens and eliminate potential tax revenue streams. The question remains whether Thailand will revise its Gambling Act in the near future or continue to generate amusing yet disheartening anecdotes. As the landscape of the gambling industry continues to evolve, it is essential for governments, regulatory bodies, and players to work together to ensure a safe and responsible gambling environment. By implementing robust regulations, fostering transparency, and promoting responsible gambling practices, the industry can mitigate the risks associated with gambling cheating and betting scams, creating a secure and enjoyable experience for players worldwide.