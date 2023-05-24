Court orders prosecution to file witness statement in case involving stray animal  

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has ordered a prosecutor at the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly to file a witness statement in a case, in which stray pigs have destroyed property in a residential area.

Earlier, the defendant, Kwasi Agyei, aged 38, had pleaded guilty with explanation but was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢5000 and two sureties to be justified.

Agyei is a farmer and native of Dormaa-Ahenkro, the municipal capital of the Bono Region.

The court adjourned the case to Wednesday, May 31, this year.

Mr Kwadwo Akamanda, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako, that the unit received a complaint from one Yaw Ansu, also a farmer at Kwabena Nti in the municipality, that some animals were destroying his farm produce.

He explained that the matter was before the court unresolved from June 17 to 28, 2021 and was later referred to the local Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) team for an amicable settlement.

Through the ADR mechanism “a peaceful solution” was reached between the complainant and defendant.

Mr Akamanda, however, added that the complainant later reported to the unit that the defendant did not heed the settlement plan and had still left the pigs to destroy his farm.

He said the unit, therefore, had no option than to return to the court for the final determination of the case.

Source: GNA