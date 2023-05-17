Deputy Foreign Minister urges Ghana, Pakistan to improve trade

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has called for an increased trade relations between Ghana and Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong made the call when he held a meeting in Accra with a Pakistani Business Delegation, led by Mr Eric Owusu Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to Iran with concurrent accreditation to Pakistan.

The Deputy Minister welcomed the delegation to Ghana, introduced Ghana’s business environment to them and urged them to explore the numerous investment opportunities in the country for our mutual benefit.

Madam Farhat Ayesha, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Ghana, acknowledged that Ghana was the biggest trade partner of Pakistan in West Africa.

She indicated that the volume of trade between the two countries was worth $ 67 million and there was more opportunity for growth.

In his contribution, the Vice Consul of Ghana in Pakistan, Umar Shahid Butt, added that Ghana had a stable political environment, a large literate Ghanaian population, and skilled workforce, which made Ghana an ideal country for business.

He emphasised the need to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Ghana and noted that due to the pandemic and Ukraine war, developing economies are currently facing difficulties which could be overcome by promoting mutual trade.

The 14-member Business Delegation visited Ghana to explore the diverse business opportunities the country has to offer.

It is the first major Pakistani delegation visiting Ghana following the re-opening of the Pakistani High Commission in Ghana almost a year ago, after a 30-year absence.

Source: GNA