Chinese Province of Hunan to partner Ghana Lands Ministry in mineral investment 

A high-powered delegation from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Hunan Sub-Council, Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The visit also aimed at deepening the bilateral relations and ramp up economic and trade ties for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

Mr Jinapor, in an interaction with the delegation, said Ghana’s relationship with China had been a great and mutually beneficial one, which had gained recognition in areas of economic trade, mineral and mining investments, as well as education and social development.

“There is a strong people-to-people relationship between Ghana and China. There are a lot of Ghanaian citizens who travel to China for all kinds of businesses and there are Chinese citizens who travel to Ghana for all kinds of businesses,” Mr Jinapor said.

The Chinese delegation made a presentation on various areas they want to engage the Ministry on.

The key sectors which were highlighted in the presentation included mining, healthcare, and industrial growth.

The leader of the delegation, Zhou Shengqiao, Deputy Inspector, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Hunan Sub-Council, also outlined various means in which they could collaborate with the Ministry for responsible and sustainable harnessing and exploitation of the country’s natural resources.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the presentation and opportunities offered by the Chinese to partner the Ministry in the area of natural resources exploitation and added that his outfit through the Chief Director would hold further engagement with the Council.

Mr Jinapor pledged to visit the Council as part of Ghana’s participation in the Beijing Mining Conference slated for October, this year.

Source: GNA