Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to undergo renovation – Minister   

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports has announced that the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale will soon see major renovation and maintenance works to keep it in good shape for sporting activities.

He said his Ministry had embarked on series of renovation works on major sports stadia in the country including the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the Essipon Sports Stadium in the Western Region, adding “Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium would also have its share of renovation”.

He said “The first phase of renovation and maintenance works for these sports facilities has been completed pending the second phase”.

Mr. Ussif made the announcement when he toured the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to assess the challenges confronting the facility and the need to ensure proper care and maintenance.

The tour was also to interact with the Management of the Northern Regional Directorate of the National Sports Authority over the recent disconnection of power to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo).

The facility was last month, disconnected by NEDCo for owing an amount of GH¢466,000.

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, which has a 10-year lifespan for major renovation works, has since not seen such maintenance leaving the facility in a deplorable state.

The roof at the VVIP session, toilet facilities as well as the popular stands are all in deplorable state.

This has compelled the Confederation of African Football and the Federation of International Football Association to continue to reject international matches scheduled at the facility.

Mr. Mustapha charged management and staff of the facility to ensure it was properly managed.

Source: GNA