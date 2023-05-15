More results from NDC primaries across constituencies

Fogah Nukunu congratulates Madam Dzifa Gomashie

Mr Fogah Nukunu, a Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Ketu South in the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) primary elections, has congratulated Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament, on her victory.

“I wish to congratulate the Member of Parliament for her victory,” Mr Nukunu posted on his Facebook page after the declaration of the election results Saturday.

Madam Gomashie polled 1,545 votes as against Fogah Nukunu’s 913 and Jim Morti’s 26, to emerge winner and secure her place as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Mr Nukunu said also in the post that, “So long as I remain a member of the party, I will remain loyal to the party.”

He expressed gratitude to his supporters and urged them to work for the party and the candidate-elect to garner more votes for the party.

Four incumbent MPs booted out in Upper East Region

Four incumbent Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have been booted out and lost the endorsement to be reelected to parliament in 2025.

They are two-time MPs Mr Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo and Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, MP for Garu.

The rest are Mr Thomas Adda Dalu, MP for Chiana-Paga and Mr Samuel Tangombu Chirigia who is affectionately called STC, MP for the Navrongo Central.

In the Bongo Constituency, it was all about ‘Bawas’ affair as Mr Charles Bawadua, a legal practitioner and former Executive Secretary of the Labour Commission polled 535 votes to beat the incumbent and Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea, an educationist who polled 509 votes and 75 votes respectively.

For the Garu constituency, Dr Thomas Winsom Anaba, a former Medical Director of Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) polled 250 votes to secure a ticket for the parliamentary election in 2024 ahead of Mr Alalzuuga who had 160 votes and Mr George Akudugu Mbawin who had 246 votes.

In the Chiana-Paga constituency, the incumbent polled 300 votes to lose to Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, a businessman who secured 488 votes.

The incumbent for the Navrongo Central constituency lost his bit to return to Parliament after polling 447 votes which was less than the 475 votes that Mr Simon Akibange Aworigo, a businessman polled.

In the Talensi constituency where eight people contested, Mr Daniel Mahama Dung polled 250 votes to beat his closest contender Mr Zinekena Solomon who had 183 votes.

In the Zebilla constituency, Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla was elected parliamentary candidate after he polled 450 votes to beat six other contestants while in the Binduri constituency, Mr Issifu Mahmoud, a legal practitioner secured 441 votes to beat Dr Robert Kuganaab-Lem who had 361 votes.

However, five sitting MPs retained their candidatures ahead of the 2024 general elections and are Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga East, Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, Dr Kurt Nawaane, MP for Nabdam, Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga and Mr James Agalga, MP for Builsa North.

Meanwhile, three other incumbent MPs including Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South and Madam Lydia Akanvariba, MP for Tempane went unopposed.

Bawa beats Bawa at Bongo

Mr Charles Bawadua, a legal practitioner has ousted Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency in the National Democratic Congress’ primaries held ahead of the 2024 general election.

He polled 535 votes to beat the incumbent who polled 509 votes and Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea, an Educationist who had 75 votes.

This brought to an end the dream of Mr Bawa who is a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, returning to Parliament for the third consecutive time in 2024 since 2016.

Meanwhile, in the presidential primaries, Former President John Dramani Mahama polled 1,116 votes to beat his contenders Dr Kwabena Duffour and Mr Kojo Bonsu who were able to secure three and six votes respectively.

The three candidates, Mr Bawa, Mr Bawadua and Professor Avea begun their dreams to become MPs in 2015 when all the three contested in the party’s parliamentary primaries to represent the party in the 2016 elections after the three-time MP Albert Abongo decided not to contest again.

The incumbent, however, emerged victorious in that primary and was subsequently elected MP for the area in the 2016 general election.

Although Mr Bawadua and Professor Avea did not contest in the 2020 primaries, the incumbent beat his main contender Dr Rainer Akumperigya, an educationist and won the general election again that year after beating Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa of the New Patriotic Party, the then sitting District Chief Executive.

He was then hoping to secure an opportunity to represent the people of Bongo in parliament for the third time but has not been booted out.

Mr Bawadua who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after his victory expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to lead the party in the 2024 elections and promised not to fail.

“The NDC and the people of Bongo should expect humble, truthful and development-oriented leadership from me and nothing else,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP had already via a social media post, congratulated Mr Bawadua and wished him well.

Pokuaa Sawyer elected unopposed to contest NDC Agona East seat

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Mrs Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, has been elected unopposed as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

Her main contender, Mr Eric Turkson, was disqualified by the party.

This is the fourth time Mrs Sawyer would contest the election on the ticket of the NDC.

Mrs Patience Shebrah, the Agona East Director of Elections, who supervised the polls, held Mrs Sawyer’s hand to declare her the candidate-elect by law.

For the presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama polled 997 votes, representing 99. 6 per cent, to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, who obtained four votes.

The total valid votes cast were 1,001 by 1,013 delegates while 12 ballots were rejected.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Sawyer thanked the delegates and the party for the opportunity to contest for the fourth time running.

She said the confidence reposed in her was enormous and pledged to work extra hard, without complacency, to enable her and the presidential candidate, John Mahama, to win in 2024.

“The massive votes Mr Mahama received will reflect in the 2024 elections,” she said.

The MP said the people of Agona East would continue to support the party by voting for her and former President Mahama.

“The good people of Ghana are eagerly waiting for the general election to massively turn out to cast their ballots for the NDC to win to reverse the economic hardship on Ghanaians,” she said.

Incumbent MPs in Upper West win

All the eight incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Upper West Region have secured their bid to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

The NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries, held across the country on Saturday, also saw Dr Titus Beyuo, a former Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, securing 446 votes out of 705 valid votes cast to represent the NDC in the Lambussie Constituency as a new entrant.

Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo, the incumbent Wa Central MP, polled 871 votes out of 1,774 valid votes cast to beat his closest contender, Mr Hudu Mogtari, who polled 708 votes, and two other aspirants.

In the Lawra Constituency, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng won with 354 votes out of 771 valid votes cast against his closest contender, Mr Sampson Abu, a former MP for the area, who had 261 votes, and Mr Daniel Tigbee, with 156 votes.

Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a sitting Wa East MP, won with 764 votes out of 1,067 valid votes cast, while Superintendent (rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, the incumbent Wa West MP, garnered 892 votes out of 1,244 valid votes cast.

Mr Cletus Dapilah, the incumbent MP for Jirapa, won by 954 votes out of 1,175 valid votes cast, while Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, Sissala West MP, had 722 votes out of 864 valid votes to stand elected.

Mr Anthony M. Sumah, the MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, garnered 893 votes out of 1,026 valid votes cast to retain his bid to represent the constituency for the second time.

Dr Sebastian Sandaari, the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa MP, polled 311 votes out of 614 valid votes cast against his sole contender, Mr Abu K. Kasangabata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, who had 303 votes.

For the orphan constituencies in the region, Dr Richard Kuuire won in the Nandom Constituency with 431 votes out of 795 valid votes cast; while Mohammed Bataglia secured the Sissala East bid with 627 votes out of 878 valid votes cast.

I will win Berekum East seat as my thanksgiving to NDC – Candidate

Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, the elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Berekum East has vowed to win the seat in the Election 2024 as thanksgiving to the party.

He said the confidence reposed in him by the delegates through his victory in the primaries by more than 70 per cent margin was an indication the party strongly believed in his candidature.

Elder Kyeremeh gave the assurance when he was delivering his victory speech after the Electoral Commission had declared him victorious in the NDC’s constituency parliamentary primaries held in Berekum, Bono Region.

He obtained 805 votes as against 339 votes garnered by his opponent Mr Isaac Oheneba Ansu- Gyeabour.

Elder Kyeremeh stressed that the election was just an internal affair but the ultimate desire by the party supporters was to win the Berekum East seat.

He, therefore, assured of bringing on board supporters of his opponent to be a united front to contest next year’s general election, saying that would propel them to attain victory.

In a related development, Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah, the elected parliamentary candidate for Berekum West in his victory address stated that the victory was a great responsibility signifying that the party expected nothing but to clinch victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.

Mr. Kyere-Duah said the victory was going to transform to hard work towards the Election 2024, saying, “since beyond every contest there is cooperation and unity.”

He urged both winners and losers to unite and fight for a good course in the general election.

He announced a victory and reconciliation rally in the constituency next week to mobilise all the aspirants to walk on the principal streets of Berekum West to show the existence of unity in the Party.

Mr Kyere-Duah, the Director of Public Affairs of Sunyani Technical University obtained 366 votes and his two other aspirants, Martin Kwasi Owusu had 109 votes and Lawyer Barima Agyekum Hinneh obtained 42 votes.

Mubarick fails to derail Muntaka’s sixth term bid

Masawudu Mubarick, the sole contender of Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries failed to derail the sixth term bid of the incumbent.

The Former Minority Chief Whip won the contest with over 300 votes in what many believed was going to be a close contest prior to the election.

He polled 1,064 votes to secure the slot to represent the NDC in the Asawase Constituency in 2024 at the expense of Masawudu who garnered 734 votes.

It was an election full of acrimony between the two camps which generated a lot of tension in the constituency ahead of the primaries.

While the supporters of Masawudu argued that it was time for Muntaka to give way for fresh ideas after serving five terms, followers of Muntaka believed there was no need to change a winning team.

They also pointed out that the wealth of experience accumulated in parliament over the years by Muntaka could only bring them development, especially when the NDC return to power in 2025.

Having been one of the safest seat for the NDC in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is the widely held notion that once a candidate clears the primaries hurdle he or she stands a brighter chance of going to parliament.

The stakes were, therefore, high as both candidates left no stone unturned in their quest to represent the party for the next general election.

Their determination to emerge victorious on the day could clearly be seen at the voting centre as their supporters ceased every opportunity to show their loyalty to their respective candidates.

Despite heavy security presence, several skirmishes between the opposing supporters were recorded intermittently as voting took place at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

The arrival of the two candidates turned the venue into a rally ground as their supporters welcomed them with wild jubilation.

One could feel the tensed atmosphere as closing of polls approached with both set of supporters brimming with confidence in anticipation of massive victory.

It was the camp of Muntaka that had the last laugh when they picked signals of a victory for Muntaka from the two polling stations as they sang victory songs to the displeasure of their opponents.

An ecstatic Muntaka joined the large crowd to celebrate the hard fought victory after he was officially declared winner of the contest.

He called for a united front as one family to save Ghanaians from the economic crisis that the NPP government had plunged the nation into.

NDC Tema East MP re-elected for 2024 parliamentary election

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema East, has won the primary to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 general election.

He polled 925 votes out of 1,341 valid votes cast to beat Mr Michael Nii Abbey, who received 352 votes, and Mr Edward Kraku, who had 20 votes in Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primary. Five ballots were rejected.

Following the declaration, supporters of Mr Odamtten took to the streets of Tema Newtown to celebrate the victory.

He commended all delegates for the confidence reposed in him and urged them to unite to support the larger NDC team to build the constituency and Ghana as a whole.

Madam Kate Fiawo, a delegate, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that she was confident that Mr Odamtten would win the 2024 parliamentary election and extend the margin of former President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential race.

Madam Abigail McCarthy, another delegate, said: “Mr Odamtten is well-known in the constituency for his charitable activities.”

Incumbent MP congratulates new Navrongo Central candidate

Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency has congratulated Mr Simon Akibange Aworigo, the Parliamentary Candidate-elect (PC-elect) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

“I wish to congratulate my brother, Mr Simon Aworigo on his election as the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Navrongo Central Constituency,” he said in a statement.

Mr Chiragia polled 447 votes and lost to Mr Aworigo who got 475, pledged his “Unflinching support to Mr Simon Aworigo and urge all my supporters to support him unconditionally.

“As we prepare for the 2024 general election, I will continue to support the Constituency executive, the Parliamentary Candidate to ensure that we retain the seat in the 2024 general election,” he said.

Mr Chiragia emphasized that the NDC could not afford to lose the Navrongo Central seat to the New Patriotic Party, and called for support for the PC–elect to enable the NDC retain the seat.

“To my teeming supporters, I am overwhelmingly grateful for the love you have shown me throughout this election process.

“To my other colleagues who couldn’t equally make it into the Office, congratulations. I indulge you to let us all support Mr Simon Aworigo to retain the seat for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

“We shall work together to win the seat again, and an overwhelming endorsement for Former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election, to form the government in 2025,” Mr Chiragia said.

Apart from Mr Chiragia and Mr Aworigo, Mr Pius Ayemva Avio and Jacob Paarechuga Anankware also contested the primaries and polled 135 and 88 respectively.

Do not vote skirt and blouse – Dominic Ayine

Dr Dominic Akuritenga Ayine, Incumbent MP for the Bolgatanga East Constituency has advised his constituents to avoid “skirt and blouse” voting.

That, he said could become inimical to the fortunes of the party in the area.

Dr Ayine who polled 292 votes out of 416 to be retained as the Parliamentary candidate of his constituency said winning with more votes should be their focus.

His contender, Dr Emmanuel Abeireinya garnered 121 votes and the presidential and Mr John Mahama former President of the NDC polled 412, and Kojo Bonsu three.

Dr Ayine, thanked all delegates and his contender Dr Abeireinya and his supporters.

He reiterated an earlier call made to the NDC membership in the constituency that the election was an eternal contest and should be devoid of insults and intemperate language.

He thanked the constituency executives, who indicated had constitutional mandate to organize the election and said the NDC’s victory in 2024 depended on the branches and in 2012 when the NDC was in court it was made clear and for successful elections to take place depended on the polling stations.

Dr Ayine thanked the Electoral Commission, the District Commander of Police and his men for security and peaceful election, as well as the media.

Dr Emmanuel Abereinya in a statement thanked the delegates and his supports and pledged his support to the winner.

Source: GNA