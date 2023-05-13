NDC Primaries: Is Zanetor Rawlings still ‘sweetheart’ of Korley Klottey? 

Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings is the current Member of Parliament (MP) and the first daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings and former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

It is believed that the constituents’ love for her father contributed to the retaining of her seat for the second time.

She would be contested by two other aspirants, Madam Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy, daughter of Mr David Lamptey, a former MP of the same constituency and Nii John Coleman, an astute politician in the upcoming National Democratic Party’s (NDC) Primaries.

Mr Earl Teddy Martey, a member of Nii Coleman’s campaign team, said the aspirant, as a grassroots man would be available to delegates and constituents, one virtue that have lacked for decades.

He said the aspirant had positive plans in place to curb unemployment in the constituency, including the introduction of career counseling programmes and vocational training for the youth.

Mr Martey urged the delegates to make the right decision and vote for Nii Coleman for the development of the constituency.

Nii Nortei Aduamah, a delegate, said he believed in Nii Coleman to help the youth and reduce unemployment, a major challenge in the constituency.

‘‘Zanetor did not help the youth as expected but Nii Coleman has the capabilities, we have worked with him in the mud and trenches. Until we change the non-performing ones, we will not see progress,” he added.

Madam Harriet Laryea, a constituent, said she preferred Madam Lamptey-Addy for a change to showcase what she had to offer the constituency.

‘‘Zanetor is a strong contender but let us see what God will do,’’ she stated.

Madam Winifred Abbey, a resident of Osu, said Dr Agyemang-Rawlings could win again because of her father and because she helped desilt the Korle.

‘‘I have heard people say she helps to pay school fees, it is a good gesture since education is important for our children.’’

Mr Samuel Essel, another constituent, said Dr Agyemang- Rawlings would win ‘hands down’’ because of factors such as her bravery and generosity towards the town and its people.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings was born in Accra, Ghana on June 1,1978 and hails from Dzelukope in the Volta Region.

She had her basic education at the North Ridge Lyceum School and Achimota School and graduated from the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1996.

The incumbent attended the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland for her medical degree and has certificates in Defense Management and Conflict and Crisis Management from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

She worked as a medical doctor in General Practice early in her career as well as participated in various foundations and initiatives, championing women and children’s rights and improving sanitation in Ghana.

As part of her humanitarian work, Dr Agyemang-Rawlings led efforts to support victims of circumstance such as leading a team to donate relief items in June 2015 to victims of the June 3 flood and fire disaster.

The incumbent also built a bridge for the Osu Anorhor community, making commuting easy while reducing the impact of floods in the community.

On September 11, 2015, she filed her nomination papers to contest against the then incumbent MP Nii Armah Ashitey and Leeford Kpakpo Quarshie in the parliamentary primaries in the Korley Klottey Constituency.

At the filing of her nominations, Dr Agyemng- Rawlings maintained she had no prior political ambitions and the decision to contest was recent and based on popular calls for political involvement because of her clean up campaigns and other environmental activism.

Dr Agyemang- Rawlings won the November 10, 2015 primaries and proceeded to win the seat in the 2016 general election held on December 7, 2016, and retained her seat in the 2020 general elections.

She was a member of the Gender and Children Committee and Environment, Science and Technology Committee in Parliament.

Dr Zanetor is currently the MP of the Korley Klottey Constituency and serves on the Defense and Interior, and Business Committees in Parliament.

The incumbent has three children.

Madam Lamptey-Addy, the daughter of the late Mr David Lamptey, a business mogul and financer of the NDC Party.

Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science University of Ghana as well as a master’s in business administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

She is currently pursuing a Masters in Human Resource Management also at GIMPA.

Madam Lamptey-Addy served as her father’s Personal Assistant who was Chief Executive Officer of Sidalco Group of Companies, Dominion Oil, Radio and TV XYZ during her national service between 2008 and 2009.

She is currently serving as the Ranking Member of the NDC, National Business Development Committee, a member of the NDC National Welfare Committee, Sports Committee and the Ga Dangme Caucus.

Madam Lamptey-Addy is also the Managing Director of Patmeco Ghana Limited, Game Idol printing and advertising, and Worldwide Alliance Investment Limited, a real estate company owned by herself and her husband.

Nii Coleman is a confident and experienced politician, who once served in the capacity of constituency Youth Organiser and Vice Chairman and was elevated to the position of Deputy Youth Organiser and a Substantive Regional Youth Organiser of the party for several years.

This is the third time he would be contesting for the parliamentary candidature of constituency.

Will the constituency maintain its affirmative stance or vote for the male this time round?

On Saturday, May 13, this year, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition political Party, will hold its parliamentary and presidential primaries.

The primaries will set the tone for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

A total of 32 constituencies have been cleared to hold the primaries in the Greater Accra Region.

Source: GNA