NDC Primaries: Dr Duffuor discontinues injunction application, NDC to go ahead with elections  

Dr Kwabena Duffour, one of the presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has discontinued his injunction application against the Party’s presidential and parliamentary elections at the High Court in Accra.

Dr Duffuor on Tuesday filed a suit seeking an injunction restraining the Party from conducting the elections on May 13, 2023.

Initially, the hearing of the injunction suit was scheduled for Monday May 15, 2023, but the NDC prayed for abridgement of time for the case to be heared on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The suit filed had the General Secretary, Director of Elections, Electoral Commission, Mr Kofo Bonsu and Former President John Dramani Mahama as defendants.

The Plaintiff wanted a declaration that the Photo Album Register issued by the General Secretary and Director of Elections to the Plaintiff as the primary document for conducting the internal Presidential election of the Party was incomplete and inaccurate.

He was also seeking an order directing the General Secretary and the Director of Elections to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate Photo Album to the Plaintiff and the other Presidential aspirants at least five weeks before the elections.

Mr Opoku Ampomsah, Counsel for Dr Duffuor told the court that: “l have instructions to discontinue the case.”

He said the “discussion came this morning” for which reason he could not file the requisite documents.

Lawyers of the Defendants said: ” We are not opposed to the application of leave to discontinue the case.”

The Court presided over by Madam Mariam Affful, therefore, struck out the case as withdrawn.

Reacting to the development, Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, said the Party was happy with the decision.

He added that the Party would engage the EC immediately to dispatch items to the constituencies.

Source: GNA