Ghana declares end of Lasser Fever

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared the end of the Lassa Fever Outbreak in the country.

This follows the lapse of the maximum follow-up period of 42 days which is in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation since the last confirmed case of Lassa Fever was discharged on March 10, 2023.

A statement signed and issued by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS and copied to the Ghana News Agency, acknowledged the support of Development Partners including the media during the outbreak.

“We want to use this opportunity to also thank all community members for their cooperation. We are as well, grateful to the Ministry of Health for the oversight role it played during the outbreak response,” it said.

It, however, entreated the public to reduce the risk of disease spread from wildlife to humans by avoiding contact with wildlife, especially rats.

The statement also encouraged the public to store leftover foods appropriately, improve cleanliness in homes and avoid direct or close contact with persons suspected of contracting Lassa Fever or any other infectious disease.

They should undertake regular hand washing after visiting patients in health facilities, before eating, and after using the toilet, to avoid infections.

“We urge all health workers to apply strictly, the universal infection prevention and control measures at all times, including wearing gloves and other appropriate personal protective equipment when taking care of patients,” it said.

The statement also indicated that the GHS would work with Local Government authorities and the Wildlife Division to depopulate rats in the marketplaces to avoid any re-occurrence of Lassa Fever outbreaks.

“We wish to reassure the public that the Government of Ghana and Development Partners through the Ministry of Health (MoH), are supporting the Ghana Health Service and other MoH agencies in building a resilient health system to withstand all future outbreaks.

“We, however, appeal to the public to report to the nearest health facility on time for proper medical attention, whenever they feel unwell,” it added.

Ghana, on February 24, 2023, confirmed two cases in the Greater Accra Region

Subsequently, 25 additional cases were recorded between February 24 and March 01, 2023, making a total of 27 confirmed cases including one death.

The first case was a female trader in Accra who was referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) with breathing difficulty and general rashes. She also passed bloody stools on admission and died within five hours.

The second case was a female healthcare worker who was a contact of the first case and was also managed and discharged at the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC).

The last confirmed case was also managed at the GIDC and discharged on March 10, 2023.

