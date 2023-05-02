Court dismisses Kusi Boateng’s contempt case against Okudzeto

The Accra High Court has dismissed a contempt application filed by Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng against Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu.

A cost of GH¢10,000.00 was also awarded against Rev Boateng, the applicant in favour of Okudzeto Ablakwa.

This was after the court presided over by Justice Charles Gyenfi Dankwa ruled that the application had inconsistencies and the applicant was unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt the elements of the contempt.

Rev Kusi Boateng also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, filed the application after the MP was alleged to have snubbed an injunction application that barred him from his crusade on cathedral matters.

Giving his ruling on the application on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Justice Dankwa said there was no proof of service on the docket of the court showing that the MP was served with the processes in the first place.

The court also said, there were inconsistencies with the chronology of event as narrated by the applicant and that should inure to the benefit of the respondent.

The court held that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Rev Kusi Boateng were two different people with two separate mothers pending the outcome of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) investigation.

The Court ruled that the Bailiff who was said to have served the processes was not a Judicial Service approved bailiff as per a directive issued by the Chief Justice in November 2022.

Source: GNA