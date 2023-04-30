NEDCo reconnects power to Upper West Regional Hospital, others

The Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa has been reconnected to the national grid after being disconnected by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) for owing electricity bill.

The Nursing Training School in Wa, Dr Hila Limann Technical University (DHLTU), and the High Court, Wa, which were also disconnected for owing electricity bills, had also been reconnected after they cleared part of their debts.

Mr Francis Yormesor, Wa Operational Area Manager of NEDCo, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Wa, said the hospital made a payment of GH¢50,000.00 out of the GH¢20 million it owed NEDCo.

Mr Yormesor, however, said the Ministry of Health had requested his outfit to compile a comprehensive list of all health facilities in the operational area that owed the company.

He explained that the DHLTU also paid GH¢50,000.00 out of the GH¢2.2 million it owed, the High Court, Wa paid about GH¢11,900.00 out of the about GH¢16,000.00 debt while the Nursing Training School had also paid GH¢5,000.00 out of the about GH¢26,000.00 it owed.

He said the NEDCo was following up on the Management of the DHLTU to pay at least 75 per cent of its bills or be disconnected again while a payment plan had been reached with the Nursing Training School to settle the remaining debt by the ending of May.

