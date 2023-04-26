Suspects in soldier’s murder discharged and rearrested

The five remaining suspects being held for the murder of the soldier, Imoro Sherrif, were on Tuesday discharged by the Ashaiman Circuit Court only to be re-arrested by the police to face new charges.

On Tuesday, April 25, when the suspects appeared before the court the Attorney General’s Office informed the court that all the accusations against the accused had been dropped.

The state said that one of the reasons for the withdrawal was to consolidate all of the charges against the accused in one court, as the murder charge was being heard at a Tema District Court.

He said they were seeking directions from the Attorney General’s office to synchronize all the charges so that all the suspects could appear in a single court.

The Court presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga upheld the prosecution’s submission and discharged the accused, but the suspects were however re-arrested by the Police into custody.

Mr Alhassan Abdul Fatahu, counsel for three of the accused, said the state had the authority to release and re-arrest suspects however, no justification was given for their re-arrest.

Mr. Fatahu said they would follow up and obtain police inquiry bail to liberate the accused.

During the last trial, the court granted bail to one of the accused, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, who was accused of involvement in the murder of Trooper Sherrif Imoro, a soldier, at Ashaiman Taifa.

Abdul Rakib, who was charged with dishonesty receiving, was granted bail on health grounds by the court after his lawyer submitted that the accused was suffering from a stomach ulcer.

He was given bail for GH¢150,000.00 with three sureties, two of whom had to be justified with landed property.

Trooper Imoro 21-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood at Taifa, Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, at dawn on Saturday, March 4, this year.

In a statement, the police said they received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashaiman Taifa so a team of policemen were dispatched to the scene where they confirmed the incident.

It says the police immediately commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

The statement said six persons were arrested after a Police intelligence operation.

Those arrested separately at their various hideouts include two persons who are believed to have stabbed the soldier during an attempt to rob him of his mobile phone and his backpack, while the four suspects were arrested for buying the deceased’s stolen phone.

Source: GNA