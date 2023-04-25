Top five Ghana football players in history

The Ghana men’s football team has a rich history of producing talented international players, and fans in Ghana have long been waiting for the Black Stars to achieve international glory. So who are the best soccer players in Ghana?

Here you will find an overview of an affiliate platform that offers favorable terms of cooperation for audience owners who are ready to attract customers to bookmakers. You can find out about the bonuses and promotions currently available on the main page. They guarantee a safe and profitable collaboration experience. The main principles of the company are trust, smart interaction and loyalty.

5. Jonathan Mensah

Jonathan Mensah (born July 13, 1990), simply known as Jonathan, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defensive tackle for United States Major League club San Jose Earthquakes.

Jonathan joined the South African Free State Stars in September 2008. When the Italian transfer market opened, Jonathan officially joined Udinese on 1 January 2010, signing a three-year deal with the Serie A club.

4. Bernard Nii Aryee

Bernard Ayari (born 23 April 1973) is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for the men’s national football team that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Career highlights: Ghana National League champions (1991, 1992), Ghana Football Association champions (1993), Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain (bronze medal, 1992), and Olympic pre-tournament in Cairo, Egypt (gold medal 1992).

3. Wilberforce Mfum

Wilberforce “Willy” Mhum is a retired Ghanaian football/futsal striker who has played professionally in Ghana and the United States. He was a member of the Ghana Olympic football team for the 1964 Summer Olympics.

Mhum played for Asante Kotoko in his native Ghana. In 1968, Mhum played in the US National Professional Football League for the Baltimore team. In 1969 he played for the “Ukrainians” of the German American Football League, and in 1970 for the Philadelphia “Ukrainians” of the American Football League.

2. Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah (born 9 December 1988) is a Ghanaian former professional footballer. He mainly plays as a left midfielder or left back, but is sometimes used as a central midfielder.

Asamoah began his professional career with Italian club Udinese in 2008 and his consistent performances secured him a move to Juventus in 2012, where his energy, versatility and technical ability helped the Bianconeri win six consecutive Serie A titles in the period from 2013 to 2018, but injuries limited his appearances in subsequent seasons. In 2018, he moved to Inter Milan, and in 2021 to Cagliari. On the international stage, Asamoah has represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups.

1. Kareem Abdul Razak

Karim Abdul Razak Tanko (born 18 April 1956) is a Ghanaian football coach and former midfielder. In the 1970s and 1980s, he played for several clubs, notably the local club Asante Kotoko and the New York Cosmos of the now defunct North American Football League (NASL).

Known as the “Golden Boy”, Razak also played for the Ghanaian national team, helped Ghana win the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations, and was named African Footballer of the Year that year.

Razak, who also played for clubs in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the Ivory Coast, was named one of the 30 Greatest Footballers of the last 50 years by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2007. Karim Abdul Razak played a total of 70 caps for Ghana, scoring 25 goals.