Akufo-Addo prays for mercies, peace for Ghana 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan, and prayed to Allah (God) to continue “to shower His grace, mercies and peace on our nation”.

“May the Almighty Allah accept our worship, bless us all and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a solidarity message on his Facebook page, on Saturday, April 22, to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, lauded Muslims “for braving the pangs of hunger and thirst for an entire month”.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

In Ghana, the national event was held Saturday, at the Independence Square, Accra, with a congregation of the faithful who prayed for Allah’s mercies and blessings.

The ceremony had as Special Guest the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the President.

“Besides the spiritual attainment of the month, they (Muslims) deserve commendation for the strict disciplinary code that they have adhered to throughout the period,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

He wished all Muslims a blissful and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr.

Monday, April 24, has been declared a statutory holiday by the Minister of the Interior in view of the Muslim festival being marked on a Saturday.

Source: GNA