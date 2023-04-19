President nominates Paul Andoh as new MCE for Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr. Paul Andoh, as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for confirmation by the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region.

The Municipality has been without an MCE for some months now due to the demise of its former MCE, Mr. Alfred Amoah in a ghastly accident at Apedwa near Tafo in the Eastern Region on July 12, 2022.

The nomination of Mr. Paul Andoh was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Joojo Rocky Obeng, the Western North Regional Minister.

Mr. Andoh described as a visionary political actor, was the 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency.

The Nominee in this political career served as a polling station chairman, Coordinator and Assemblyman for Zongo electoral area in Sefwi -Bekwai as well as chairman for Development Planning and Finance Committee Members of the Bibiani Municipal Assembly.

Source: GNA