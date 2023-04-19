President nominates Bernard Mensah new MCE for Krachi East Municipal Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr Bernard Aboakogya Mensah as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for confirmation by the Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

The Municipality has been without an MCE for eight months, following the sudden death of its former MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu in September 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed in Accra on Tuesday by Mr Daniel Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

Mr Mensah, a 60-year-old, was a former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Krachi East Municipality.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a visit to the house of the nominee, sighted many people in jubilation mood, when they heard the announcement.

Hajia Zariah Yussif, a member of the ruling party told the GNA that the nominee was exceptional, selfless, and God fearing, and his outstanding leadership would bring development to the entire Municipality.

Mr Mensah told the GNA that he heard the announcement of his appointment with surprise and thanked President Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government.

