Trader sentenced to four years imprisonment for attempting to steal

Wahab Alhassan, a 50-year-old trader, was sentenced to four years in prison in hard labour by the Tema Circuit Court B for attempting to steal a Toyota Camry car belonging to a businessman.

Ms Bertha Aniagyei who presided over the court, sentenced the accused based on his own guilty plea to the charge of attempting to commit a crime, in violation of section 18 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960. (Act 29).

According to the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs. Stella Odame, the complainant, Mr Charles Afropong, is a businessman who lives in New Dawhenya, Community 25, while Alhassan is a trader from Suame in the Ashanti Region and a native of Worawora in the Oti Region.

According to ASP Odame, the complainant owns a black Toyota Camry with a DV number plate, and a ‘for sale’ sticker embossed with his contact information.

She stated that on August 20, 2021, the complainant got a phone call from Alhassan expressing interest in purchasing the aforementioned vehicle.

The complainant and accused, therefore, arranged to meet at Community 25 Junction on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Alhassan was said to have met the complainant on the agreed-upon date at around 06:00 a.m. and requested to take the car for a test drive on a rough road near Community 25 Junction.

According to the prosecution, the accused drove the vehicle while the complainant sat in the front passenger seat by his side.

According to the facts, mid-way through the test drive, Alhassan informed the complainant that he had discovered a fault on one of the car’s tyres and thus stopped the car, allowing both of them to get down and inspect the allegedly faulty tyres while the engine was still running.

After convincing the complainant to get out of the vehicle, Alhassan jumped back in and attempted to speed away, the prosecution said.

The accused attempted to drive in a zigzag pattern so that the complainant, who had then jumped on the passenger door, would tumble off.

During the process, Alhassan lost control of the steering wheel and veered into a gutter, severely damaging the vehicle.

According to the court, the accused instantly got out of the vehicle and began running away, but the complainant shouted for help, attracting the attention of the youth in the area, who came out to apprehend Alhassan and handed him over to the Devtraco Police.

An official complaint was filed, and an investigation caution statement was obtained from the accused, who was later charged and brought before the court.

Source: GNA