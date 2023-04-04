Four arrested for alleged attack on police

Four men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Police patrol team in the Western Region.

The suspects are Kojo Siah, alias “Mozey”, Emmanuel Mensah, alias “Kofi Asamoah”, Maxwell Cudjoe and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs of the Police Service, said on March 9, 2023, the Axim Divisional Police patrol team reported an attack on the team by a gang that allegedly seized the magazine of a Service rifle together with some mobile phones belonging to the Police officers.

It said an intelligence operation was immediately launched after the report to get the suspects arrested.

The statement said a search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, currently on the run, led to the retrieval of three pump-action shotguns.

It said one pump-action shotgun, two machetes and eight BB refilled cartridges were retrieved from the suspect’s unregistered Honda CV vehicle.

Other items retrieved include two live refilled BB cartridges and one unregistered motorbike.

The statement said on April 1, 2023, while the investigations were ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested, the attention of the Police was drawn to a video footage in, which the said Police personnel, members of the Axim Patrol team, were shown with the gang alleging extortion by the Police officers.

It said the allegation of extortion against the officers had been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.

The statement said all suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team, who had been arrested, had been put before Court and remanded into custody.

It said efforts were ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested.

Source: GNA