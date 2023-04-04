CENOZO reacts to High Court verdict in Anas and Agyapong case

The Norbert Zongo Centre for Investigative Journalism in West Africa (CENOZO) has reacted to the verdict of an Accra High Court in the civil case between investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

In a statement issued today and copied to Ghana Business News, CENOZO argues that the decision of the court is inimical not only to the work of investigative journalist Anas, but also undercuts the foundation, principles, and practice of investigative journalism in Ghana and Africa.

“While we respect the right of the courts and the judiciary to carry out their constitutional duties based on the rule of law, the procedure adopted by presiding judge, Justice Eric Baah in reaching his decision was iniquitous, largely self-serving and steeped in apparent vengeance,” the West Africa investigative journalism organisation wrote.

The High Court in Accra in mid March, threw out a GH¢25-million defamation suit filed by Anas, against Agyapong, and awarded cost of GH¢50,000 against Anas.

Anas had accused the MP of defaming him and commenced legal action against him in 2018.

Anas, in the suit, prayed the court for GH¢25 million as damages over publication of defamatory material.

Read the full statement.