Elizabeth Effia Tenge leaves Police Service

Superintendent of Police Elizabeth Effia Tenge, a former Public Relations officer of the Accra Regional Police Command has left the Service.

She was the immediate past Public Relations Officer at the Volta Regional Police Command.

In a statement on Saturday, April 1, 2023, she said, “Good morning all, hope we are all fine. Please, this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service.

“Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean, everyone of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.

“We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment.

“Once again thank you very much. Have a blessed day, signed, Supt (Rtd) Effia Tenge. “

Source: GNA