Security guard jailed 15 years for stealing

The Nkawie circuit court has sentenced a security guard to 15 years imprisonment for stealing cables and other fittings at the construction site of the Afari Military hospital in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Daniel Ahenkora, 19, pleaded guilty to the charges of stealing, aiding and abetting, by the prosecutors, and was sentenced on his own plea.

His accomplice, Asirifi Blankson 55, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded into prisons custody to reappear on April 14, this year.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided over by Mr Justice Nana Brew that the two accused persons were security guards of Avengers Security Company, which was providing security services at the construction site.

On March 18, this year, at about 1830 hours, soldiers on patrol at the site spotted Asirifi in the act of cutting a 138-millimeter cable with a hacksaw blade.

Upon seeing the military patrol team, Asirifi decided to move away but they called him and after interrogation, handed him to his Supervisor, who was the complainant in the case.

On March 19, this year, another soldier informed the complainant about the theft of some cables by one Richard Mensah, who was able to escape with his booty.

Mensah is currently on the run.

The complainant reported the matter to the Nkawie police, who arrested Asirifi and Ahenkora.

According to the prosecution, Asirifi in his caution statement denied the charges, claiming to have picked the hacksaw blade from the ground.

However, Ahenkora admitted having watched Mensah to steal the cables and that he received GH¢200.00 from Mensah as his share from the sale of the cables.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Source: GNA