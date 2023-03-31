Prosecution in Afoko trial has not proven conspiracy charge – Lawyer

Prosecution has failed to prove the conspiracy charge against Asabke Asangi, Defense Attorney Andrew Cudjoe Vortia has jabbed state prosecutors.

He said prosecution was expected to establish the role each of the accused persons, especially, Asabke Asangi, his client, played in the murder of Mr Adams Mahama but it was unable to do so.

The lawyer was making his final address to the jury before the High Court trying Asangi and Gregory Afoko for the murder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) late Regional Chairman for Upper East.

It is not enough to say because Afoko bought a drink for his client, then, they conspired.

Mr Vortia pointed out that the Chief Investigator, Mr Nkrumah, when asked in court which of the accused persons poured the acid on late Adams, he could not establish that.

He said some of the 16 prosecution witnesses said they heard the deceased mention the names of the accused persons, adding that a meeting between the two accused persons ended late in the night but Gregory debunked it, saying, he left early to administer drug to his ailing father, also deceased.

It is not in evidence that they left the drinking spot to commit the crime as that was the time the accused persons were seen together.

Defense counsel said the witnesses mentioned two party activists who were slapped by the deceased, indicating they those two could be the perpetrators.

However, the lawyer said after “this important lead, the Police failed to follow up.”

Defense counsel said during proceedings it came out that a brother of late Adams could have also committed the crime because that brother nearly crushed Adams with a pick-up with the reason that he crossed a gutter with a pick axe.

In another instance, the accused revealed that the deceased’s business partner in Cote d’Ivoire who had a dispute with the victim over contracts could also be a threat to the victim.

All these, the lawyer said, were ignored by the Police and instead held his client.

He said it took Tofique, the deceased’s driver, and confidante, one hour to get to the hospital when informed of the incident yet he was on a motorbike, adding Tofique, Zuwera and the widow who claimed they heard the deceased mention names when groaning in pain could not tell the number of medical officers at the ward where late Adams was admitted.

Mr Vortia said even the widow was evasive when asked whether the doctors at the hospital heard the deceased mention the names of the perpetrators though she was at the hospital.

He asked what the members of the jury would have done if their lives were on the line, their houses were going to be burnt, among threats.

The Court presided over by Justice Merley Afua Wood adjourned the trial to Monday, April 3, 2023 for the Prosecution’s addresses.

