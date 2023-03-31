Fight against Dogboe means everything to me – Ramirez

World title hopeful Robeisy Ramirez has said the title opportunity against Isaac Dogboe on April 1, means everything to him in his career as a professional boxer.

“This title opportunity means everything. We are ready. I’ve come to fight the best. And now we are here.

“When I say that I’m ready, it’s because I’ve passed through the process. It’s all about the process.

“Life shows you that if you don’t pass through the process, things can happen. So, the opportunity has come at the right moment. I am ready,” he said this at a pre-match press conference.

Ramirez added “This camp has been totally different. We did lots of new things with my strength and conditioning coach.

“But we are ready for this fight and for the fights that happen after.

“Trainer Ismael Salas is a strategist. He is an excellent teacher. He has many world champions, and he has been doing this for many years.

Salas has given me the confidence, knowledge, and dexterity to bring out the best of me in the ring. Working with him has been the best thing that has happened to my career.” Ramirez expressed.

Isaac Dogboe is ready to write history, as he faces Cuban southpaw Robeisy Ramirez on Saturday, 1st April, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa.

Source: GNA