We will ensure all Ghanaians have Ghana Cards before new EC Instrument is laid – Avedzi

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, says the Minority in Parliament will block the laying of a new Constitutional Instrument on the nation’s electoral process until Ghanaians obtained the Ghana Card.

He said the National Identification Authority was expected to clear its issue of a backlog of about 3.5 million cards for both citizens and non-citizens.

The MP, who was addressing executives of the NDC in the Agortime Ziope Constituency on Sunday, said the Minority would have little power to overturn the CI once passed.

The minority would continue to demand the needed amendments and conditions in the interest of all, he said.

The Minority in Parliament, aside from the issuing of the national card, is asking to add a guarantor system to the voter registration processes and decentralize it.

“We will continue to resist the laying of the CI as they are refusing to consider the various amendments There is no voting for the CI, and so we must fight to get the changes done,” he told the concerned party executives.

Mr. Avedzi, who is a member of John Mahama Campaign, said the former president was the experience the nation required, and that a full endorsement was needed to affect victory in 2024.

Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, said John Mahama remained the one to be trusted to save the nation, adding that the former president sought to give power back to the Party and its grassroots.

He said the branches formed the voting base of the primaries and should be the target of strategies and plans to wrestle back power.

Party Executives in the Agortime Ziope Constituency pledged a 100 per cent vote for Mr. Mahama in the May 13 primaries.

Source: GNA